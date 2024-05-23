2-time runner-up Thiem fails to qualify

Paris: Two-time runner-up Dominic Thiem lost in the second round of qualifying in his final match at the French Open. Thiem was beaten 6-2 7-5 by Otto Virtanen on Court Suzanne Lenglen and won’t make an 11th and final appearance in the main draw of the claycourt Grand Slam. Thiem, who reached the final at Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019, announced earlier this month that he will retire at the end of the year. ap

#French Open #Grand Slam Tournament #Tennis