205, 149: Shafali rocks, Mandhana stars on record-breaking 1st day

Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana brought up their centuries at almost the same time. PTI



Chennai, June 28

Young opener Shafali Verma played out of her skin to score a record-breaking double century which helped India to the highest-ever single-day total as a plethora of landmarks were rewritten on the opening day of the one-off women’s Test against South Africa here today.

Shafali’s double-century (205), scored off just 194 balls, and her formidable 292-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana (149) set the platform for India’s massive 525/4 on the day.

Shafali eclipsed the double-century record of Annabel Sutherland of Australia, who had achieved the feat off 248 deliveries in a Test against South Africa in February. The 20-year-old Indian also became only the second Indian woman cricketer after the legendary Mithali Raj to hit a double century in Test cricket. Mithali’s 214 had come off 407 balls and the former India skipper achieved it during the drawn second Test against England at Taunton in August, 2002.

“It’s a special moment for me It is my second favourite knock after the U-19 (T20) World Cup (title win),” Shafali said.

India also broke the 89-year-old mark for most runs scored in a single day by 94 runs. England had scored 431/2 against New Zealand at Lancaster Park, Christchurch, in 1935.

Shafali was dismissed soon after completing her double-ton. The opener’s previous best in Tests was 96. The hard-hitting batter, playing only in her fifth Test, smashed 23 boundaries and eight sixes during her historic knock.

The day belonged to Shafali as she scored with ease, making the Chepauk crowd erupt in joy while leaving the Porteas bowlers clueless about their line and length.

Electing to bat, Shafali and Mandhana exploited the familiar conditions and the inexperience of the bowlers to push the visitors on the back foot in the opening session itself.

The pair took the side to 130/0 at the lunch break, and once the easy-paced pitch eased up further, the duo made merry, scoring virtually a run-a-ball. The two brought up their centuries at almost the same time, taking the team total past 250. — PTI

292Shafali and Mandhana forged India’s highest partnership for any wicket in the format. It was also the second-highest partnership in women’s Test for any wicket

2The 20-year-old Shafali became the second Indian after former skipper Mithali Raj to hit a double-century in Test cricket after almost 22 long years

