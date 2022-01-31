Rafael Nadal comes back from two sets down to claim 21st Major

Melbourne, January 30

Rafael Nadal got to 21 first, breaking the men’s record for most Grand Slam singles titles and doing it the hard way by coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in an almost five-and-a-half hour Australian Open final today.

THE BIG ONE: Nadal kisses the trophy as a dejected Medvedev looks on. Reuters

Nadal was broken when serving for the championship for the first time at 5-4 in the fifth set, but he made no mistake two games later by serving an ace to earn three championship points and converted it on the first attempt.

It was one of the most emotional matches in my career. It’s just amazing now being gone one month and a half ago. I didn’t know if I will be able to be back on the tour again. And today I’m here in front of all of you having this trophy with me Rafa Nadal

The 35-year-old Spaniard now has one more Major title than Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, his long-time rivals in the so-called ‘Big Three’. With the 2-6, 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 win, Nadal also became just the fourth man in history to win all four of the sport’s Major titles at least twice.

Nadal and Medvedev packed a lot of drama into the final that started Sunday night, was delayed for a while in the 84-minute second set when a protester jumped onto the court, and then finished early Monday morning.

“Good evening. No, good morning!” Nadal, looking at his watch, told the crowd at Rod Laver Arena when he finally got up for his acceptance speech at 1:30 am.

In the background, Rod Laver, the ageing Australian tennis great, was in the stands holding up his smartphone to capture the scenes. A woman nearby held up a sign that stated: “Rafa is the GOAT.” For now, in terms of men’s Major titles at least, Nadal is the Greatest Of All Time.

Nadal said it had been “one of the most emotional matches in my tennis career,” and he praised Medvedev for the part he played in the 5-hour, 24-minute final. It was the second longest Australian Open final ever, after Nadal’s loss to Djokovic in the 2012 decider that lasted 5:53.

His victory was even more remarkable considering Nadal flew to Australia with just two matches under his belt in the second half of 2021 because he was sidelined with a foot injury that can be treated but not cured. He also overcame Covid. — AP

NADAL MAKES HISTORY

Wins Australian Open for 21st Major title, breaking men’s record for most Grand Slam singles titles

Beats Daniil Medvedev in a match lasting 5 hours and 24 minutes, second longest Australian Open final

The 35-year-old Spaniard now has one more Grand Slam than long-time rivals Roger Federer & Djokovic

One of the most emotional matches in my tennis career... The huge support I’ve received for the last three weeks will stay in my heart for the rest of my life. — Rafael Nadal

21 Grand Slams

Australian Open: 2

French Open: 13

Wimbledon: 2

US Open: 4

4 The 35-year-old became just the fourth man in the Open era to capture every Major twice.

1 It was Nadal’s first comeback from two sets down in a Major final and first at any stage of a Grand Slam since the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2007.

2 Twice before Nadal had led a break in the deciding set of an Australian Open final only to lose with victory in sight — to Djokovic in 2012 and to Federer in 2017.

15 This was Rafa’s first five-set win from a two-set deficit in 15 years — since overhauling Mikhail Youzhny in the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2007.

2 It was the second longest Australian Open final after Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in five sets in five hours and 53 minutes in 2012.

21 His conversation rate in Major finals is now 21 out of 29. Federer and Djokovic each have 20 Majors from 31 finals appearances.

A day made for tennis history

What a match! To my friend and great rival, Rafael Nadal. Heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles. A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion. Roger Federer, 20-time grand slam winner

Two AO (Australian Open) crowns and 21 majors, given everything you have endured this historic victory is so special Rafa. It has been a privilege to watch you doing what you love. Congratulations. Rod Laver, australian tennis great

Tremendous respect @RafaelNadal heroic effort.. @DaniilMedwed many more GS titles to come, great fight. What a final. Chris Evert, 18-time grand slam winner

It was a day made for tennis history. We didn’t have Nadal at the top of our list a fortnight ago. He was fit, won the preparation tournament in Melbourne. Before that, he was injured for half a year. Boris Becker, 6-time grand slam winner

That is absolutely magnificent. Stunning to say the least. From 2 sets down to come back and win your 21st Grand Slam is incredible. AB de Villiers, former south africa cricketer

To me this is the best comeback in the Open era, winning the 21st Grand Slam title, 35 years old, being 36 when the French Open comes and he beats the best in the world in Daniil Medvedev. Mats Wilander, 7-time grand slam winner

Wonder women

Melbourne: Top-ranked Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova took another major step in a partnership which began in junior ranks when they won the Australian Open women’s doubles 6-7 (3) 6-4 6-4 today from unseeded Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia. The Czech pair claimed their first Australian Open title to go with one Wimbledon and two French Open titles to move a step closer to a career Grand Slam in doubles. They also are the Olympics champions. AP

