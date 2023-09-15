 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic looking forward to Paris Olympics in hectic 2024 : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic looking forward to Paris Olympics in hectic 2024

24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic looking forward to Paris Olympics in hectic 2024

Novak Djokovic won bronze in Beijing 2008 and fell short in London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo two years ago

24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic looking forward to Paris Olympics in hectic 2024

Novak Djokovic. Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters file



Reuters

Valencia, September 15

Chasing an elusive Olympic gold medal will be one of Novak Djokovic's main goals for next season even though the 24-time Grand Slam champion knows he will have to be physically and mentally ready to cope with a crammed schedule.

Djokovic won bronze in Beijing 2008 and fell short in London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo two years ago, but the Serbian who will turn 37 before the next Games begin is still fighting fit after claiming three Grand Slam titles in 2023.

The world number one also made the Wimbledon final earlier this year, where he was beaten in five sets by Carlos Alcaraz, and he is in no mood to slow down.

"My plan for now is to play the Olympic Games, so I'm hoping that I will be able to play, that I will be ready physically and mentally," Djokovic told reporters in Valencia, where he turned up to play in the Davis Cup just days after his U.S. Open triumph.

"It's going to be a very congested and challenging schedule next year, with Roland Garros on clay, Wimbledon on grass, the Olympics on clay and then the U.S. Open and the tournaments before that on hardcourts.

"It's going to be challenging for players, but my plan is to play the Olympics, because it's one of the most important events in the history of the sport. That's where you also represent the country and the feeling of being part of it is a huge honour." Djokovic missed Serbia's 3-0 victory over South Korea in the Finals group stage this week as he was travelling, but is likely to feature against a Spain side missing Alcaraz on Friday.

"I don't feel very fresh, obviously, after an exhausting several months with a lot of tennis and a lot of matches but I think this is in a way a positive tiredness I feel because of the success I had in America," Djokovic said.

"There's not much time to recover, I have to maintain the intensity and do everything I can to adapt my body to the new time zone, new conditions and be able to contribute to my country with a point." 

#England #London #Novak Djokovic

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

2
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

3
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

4
World

Pakistan's first Sikh journalist Harmeet Singh terminated from job, falls prey to 'political meddling'

5
Chandigarh

Get passport application processed on doorstep

6
J & K

'My limbs are numb, can't move': DSP's last video call from Kokernag encounter site

7
Punjab

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
India

Opposition's INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

9
Sports

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets and will face India in the Asia Cup final

10
Chandigarh

Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

Top News

Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

Internet suspended, Section 144 imposed in Nuh as Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court

The Haryana government also orders the suspension of mobile ...

Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police

Mamman Khan was ‘actively’ involved in violence, say Nuh police

SP Narender Bijrania was addressing the media

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Supreme Court extends protection to Editors Guild’s 4 members by 2 weeks in FIRs lodged in Manipur

Supreme Court extends protection to Editors Guild’s 4 members by 2 weeks in FIRs lodged in Manipur

On September 11, the top court extended till Friday the prot...

Emotional scenes as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat

Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali

Scores of people turn up at the residence of Dhonchak


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

Bhai Vir Singh's novel 'Sundari' to be taught in Chief Khalsa Diwan schools

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Emotional scenes as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat

Mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat; Colonel Manpreet Singh’s body reaches Mohali

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Chandigarh Administration can take decision on share-wise property

Get passport application processed on doorstep

Admn convinces GMCH JRs, strike called off

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days: ED to SC

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Nominations close for DU students’ union poll

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Punjabi University’s prof thrashed over girl student’s death

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced