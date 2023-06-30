2nd Ashes Test: Australia skittle England out for 325 to secure lead of 91 runs

London, June 30
Australia skittled England out for 325 on Friday on the third day of the second Test of the Ashes at Lord's, with the home side adding just 47 runs to their overnight score for their last six wickets, meaning they trail the visitors by 91.
Having resumed on 278-4 in reply to Australia's first-innings total of 416, England suffered something of a collapse.
Captain Ben Stokes (17) fell to the second ball of the day, swishing at a shortish one from Mitchell Starc only to get an edge on it, with Cameron Green reaching up to his right to take a difficult catch in the gully.
Harry Brook added five runs to his overnight score to reach his first 50 in Ashes cricket, but then tried to swipe another Starc ball down the ground moments later, instead slicing it high into the air to Pat Cummins for a simple catch at cover.
When Jonny Bairstow (16) chipped a simple practice stroke off Josh Hazlewood to Cummins at mid-on, the writing was on the wall.
Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue all failed to put up much resistance to Australia's bowlers, with even part-time spinner Travis Head bagging two wickets at the death. Reuters
