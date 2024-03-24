2nd-half burst gives Oranje big win

Amsterdam, March 23

Netherlands recovered from a shaky first half to give Scotland a masterclass in clinical football and win their friendly by 4-0 in Amsterdam.

The Dutch took the lead after 40 minutes when Tijjani Reijnders scored from 25 metres out. Georginio Wijnaldum doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute when he headed in a cross from Cody Gakpo.

Substitute Wout Weghorst made it 3-0 with a header in the 84th, and Donyell Malen fought his way through the defence to score a fourth two minutes later. It was a bitter lesson in the need to take chances for Scotland, who matched their hosts for long spells and hit the woodwork twice.

Colombia shock Spain

European champions in 1964, 2008 and 2012, Spain are one of the favourites for the Euros but they were handed a lesson by Colombia in their friendly at London Stadium.

A fervent pro-Colombian crowd saw Daniel Munoz score the only goal after 61 minutes. James Rodriguez fed Luiz Diaz on the right and his cross was volleyed home in spectacular fashion by the Crystal Palace defender. — AP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Football