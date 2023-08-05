 2nd T20I: India aim for improved death overs batting keeping workload in mind : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • 2nd T20I: India aim for improved death overs batting keeping workload in mind
India vs West Indies

2nd T20I: India aim for improved death overs batting keeping workload in mind

A boundary was the difference between the two teams in the opening game in Taroub

2nd T20I: India aim for improved death overs batting keeping workload in mind

This T20 series against the West Indies gives India the best chance to check out their shortest format options. AP/PTI file



PTI

Providence (Guyana), August 5

India’s most sought-after IPL stars will have a reputation to defend and parity to restore when they take on a quality West Indies side in the second T20 International of the five-match series here on Sunday.

A boundary was the difference between the two teams in the opening game in Tarouba where West Indies prevailed on a slow batting track with an impressive bowling effort at the back-end.

The T20I series is of little consequence in an ODI World Cup year but skipper Hardik Pandya, along with his deputy Suryakumar Yadav, would expect to put a far improved batting show—both individually as well as collectively.

The duo along with Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson are all looking at the ODI World Cup but no one would mind a few good knocks which will give them some confidence ahead of the Asia Cup.

Save debutant Tilak Varma, who looked ready for international cricket during his knock of 39, the Indian batting with IPL prima donnas earning fat pay cheques, flattered to deceive.

However, with five T20s being played in a period of nine days, involving three countries (Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and United States), it is also imperative that the likes of skipper Hardik, openers Gill and Kishan, spinner Kuldeep Yadav get adequate rest keeping the big picture in mind.

Playing so many T20 games on the bounce with little rest and lot of travelling won’t do them any good even if one considers that this is not an ageing team like the ODI outfit.

This T20 series against the West Indies gives India the best chance to check out their shortest format options as it would become important next year with the World Cup being held in the Americas (West Indies and United States).

Hence, trying out last IPL edition’s sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal during the series if not the second game wouldn’t be a bad option.

A better batting effort in the back-10 would be top priority at a venue where the West Indies haven’t had a great T20I record. Out of 11 matches played at this ground, three didn’t produce result due to rain and in the remaining eight, West Indies lost five games.

But despite their declining standards in the two traditional formats, West Indies in T20 cricket remain a force to reckon with as they produce the maximum premium ‘Guns for Hire’ in the franchise market after Australia.

The Nicholas Poorans, Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyers, Rovman Powells, Romario Shepherds are on even keel, at least in this format and hence the Indian team will find this particular outfit toughest to beat in current circumstances.

For India, Suryakumar would want to get a big one in his pet format and regain a bit of confidence that has eroded because of a lean patch in the ODIs.

Ditto for Samson, a perennial underachiever at the international level despite the talent that he possesses. He will be travelling to Ireland after this series and hence would be looking to add runs under his belt.

Among bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal has fallen off a bit in ODI pecking order and he will have a point to prove if he gets an opportunity in all five games.

Arshdeep Singh is a work-in-progress as far as death overs bowling is concerned while Mukesh Kumar is reaping rewards for his good show throughout the tour.

But at some point, both Avesh Khan and Umran Malik, the two tearaway quicks need to be given an opportunity and see if they can become the X-factor on docile tracks.

Teams (from):

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya ©, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Rovman Powell ©, Kyle Mayers (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.

Match starts at 8 pm IST.

#Cricket #IPL #West Indies

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

CBI quizzes former Jalandhar Police commissioner Kuldeep Chahal in corruption case

2
Diaspora

Australian court overturns law banning Sikhs from carrying kirpans in schools

3
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

4
Nation

AFT Bar asks Supreme Court to take action against Defence Secy for interfering with judicial functioning

5
Punjab

Pathankot land scam: Punjab Chief Secretary orders registration of FIR against retired DDPO

6
Diaspora

Sikh owner of 7-Eleven store in California, his employee beat up robber; what they did next will warm your hearts

7
Diaspora

SAD extends support to Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi for being stopped at Amritsar airport

8
Punjab

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

9
Nation

Rahul Gandhi gains heft, to reclaim Lok Sabha seat and contest elections

10
Nation

Truth always triumphs, I thank people for support: Rahul Gandhi on SC relief in 'Modi surname' case

Don't Miss

View All
‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Top News

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case: Reports

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case

Verdict comes a day after Islamabad HC set aside a session c...

General strike cripples normal life in Manipur’s Imphal Valley

3 killed, 3 injured in fresh violence in Manipur’s Bishnupur; curfew relaxation hours slashed

The 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating commit...

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Demolition drive in violence-hit Nuh continues; illegal structures on 2.6 acres of land razed

Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata says curfew has b...

3 Army personnel killed in encounter In Kashmir's Kulgam, search for terrorists on

Search operation under way in J-K’s Kulgam for terrorists who killed 3 soldiers

Friday's encounter between security personnel and the terror...

Elgar case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues their release order

Elgar case: Activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira to walk out of jail as court issues release order

The accused are currently lodged in Taloja jail in neighbour...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Amritsar Municipal Corporation removes encroachments from IDH market

Knotty Affair: Loose wires run across windows, balconies in old city’s Katra Baghian

One held with 1-kg heroin, drug money

Man hacked to death over minor issue

7 booked for murder bid

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Banwarilal Purohit hits pause button, Chandigarh Housing Board’s Sector 53 housing scheme in limbo

Only 675 Chandigarh households get PMAY aid in 3 years

Chandigarh: As complaints of bias pour in, GMCH-32 modifies MD/MS counselling process

Son of former CISF Inspector among 4 nabbed with drugs in Chandigarh

Rs 5K cr sanctioned for Punjab, Chandigarh railway stations

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

2 special steel spans set up on RRTS corridor

BJP leader Kapil Mishra appointed vice-president of party’s Delhi unit

Delhi court accepts Jagdish Tytler's bail bond in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Supreme Court appoints ex-judge as interim DERC chief

Woman’s death in lift: Maker, others booked

Woman’s gold chain snatched in daylight

Woman’s gold chain snatched in daylight

Eye ailments add to misery of flood-hit people in tents in Jalandhar's Lohian

Book ex-DDPO over land scam in Pathankot, orders Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma

CBI quizzes Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal over graft

DC Sarangal visits flood-hit areas

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Infested with termites, new wooden badminton courts getting damaged

Traffic issues, contaminated water supply irk residents

Friend hacked victim to death, arrested

Man gets 10 years’ RI for bid to rape 5-yr-old

Police Range cracks whip against drug peddlers, gangsters, terrorists

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Residents edgy as Patiala MC begins work on public toilet at park

Farmers, AAP workers protest in front of Sanaur MLA’s residence

Patiala District dengue count doubles in a week

Asian Games: Patiala fencer makes the cut

Vans with flood relief flagged off