2nd Test: South Africa opts to bat, India brings in Jadeja and Mukesh

PTI

Cape Town, January 3

South Africa has won the toss and decided to bat against India in the second and final Test here on Wednesday.

The hosts are being led by Dean Elgar, who is playing his final Test, standing in regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who suffered a hamstring strain during the opening Test in Centurion.

The Proteas have made three changes, with wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs debuting, along with Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj coming in.

As for the visitors, they have made a couple of changes, with Ravindra Jadeja replacing Ravichandran Ashiwn and Mukesh Kumar coming in for Shardul Thakur.

The South Africans lead the two-Test series 1-0 following an innings and 32-run conquest in Centurion.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.