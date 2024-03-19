3 cheers for Barca in rout of Atletico

MADRID, March 18
Barcelona cruised to an emphatic 3-0 win at Atletico Madrid on Sunday with goals from Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski and Fermin Lopez, to move second in the LaLiga standings.
The hosts dominated the early exchanges, but Barcelona grabbed the lead in the 38th minute following a fine passing move with Lewandowski teeing up Felix for an easy close-range finish.
Lewandowski extended the advantage two minutes into the second half as Raphinha stole the ball from Atletico’s Rodrigo de Paul to set up the Pole for his 13th league goal of the season.
The visitors seemed untroubled by coach Xavi Hernandez being sent off in the first half and Lopez sealed the rout in the 65th minute with a towering header off Lewandowski’s second assist of the night.
“It was probably the most complete game. It was a match similar to the one against Napoli,” said Xavi referring to their midweek win in the Champions League. “It’s an ideal match for our methodology and philosophy of play. We are Barca, nobody relaxes here. We are going to try to improve and compete for the two most important titles. I am passionate and I want my team to win. For me the sending off was unnecessary and unfair,” he said. — Reuters
