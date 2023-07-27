3 goals in 2 games, Messi on the move

Fort Lauderdale (US), July 26
Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has one lasting memory from Lionel Messi’s debut: the image of Messi running to embrace his family after delivering the game-winning free-kick and cementing a new era for the club and Major League Soccer.
Messi’s follow-up performance Tuesday night against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup showed the impact that one player can have on an entire club. Messi scored twice and had an assist in his first start for Miami, bringing his total to three goals in two games. — AP
