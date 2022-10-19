3 Indians in quarters, Carlsen threat lurks

Chennai, October 18
Three Indian players — D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi — have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Aimchess Rapid online tournament.
Gukesh will take on Richard Rapport in the knockout round, while Erigaisi will battle it out against world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and Gujrathi will take on Jan-Krzysztof Duda.
Gukesh and Erigaisi, who stunned Carlsen in the preliminary phase, finished second and fourth, respectively, while Gujrathi finished eighth to seal a quarters berth. The trio notched up wins in the 15th and final round of the preliminary stage. Gukesh beat Rapport, Erigaisi defeated Anish Giri and Gujrathi beat David Anton Guijarro. With 27 points, Gukesh ended up one behind Duda, Erigaisi also logged 27 points while Gujrathi totalled 21. — PTI
Nutakki expelled from world meet
Chennai: India's woman Grandmaster Priyanka Nutakki was expelled from the World Junior Chess Championship being held in Italy for having a pair of ear buds in her jacket pocket, according to the world chess federation (FIDE).
Ear buds — a banned item in chess tournaments — were found in her jacket during a routine check.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...