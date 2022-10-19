3 Indians in quarters, Carlsen threat lurks

PTI

Chennai, October 18

Three Indian players — D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi — have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Aimchess Rapid online tournament.

Gukesh will take on Richard Rapport in the knockout round, while Erigaisi will battle it out against world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and Gujrathi will take on Jan-Krzysztof Duda.

Gukesh and Erigaisi, who stunned Carlsen in the preliminary phase, finished second and fourth, respectively, while Gujrathi finished eighth to seal a quarters berth. The trio notched up wins in the 15th and final round of the preliminary stage. Gukesh beat Rapport, Erigaisi defeated Anish Giri and Gujrathi beat David Anton Guijarro. With 27 points, Gukesh ended up one behind Duda, Erigaisi also logged 27 points while Gujrathi totalled 21. — PTI

Nutakki expelled from world meet

Chennai: India's woman Grandmaster Priyanka Nutakki was expelled from the World Junior Chess Championship being held in Italy for having a pair of ear buds in her jacket pocket, according to the world chess federation (FIDE).

Ear buds — a banned item in chess tournaments — were found in her jacket during a routine check.