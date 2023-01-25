360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 24

Young Punjab batsman Shubman Gill smashed his third century in four innings while captain Rohit Sharma struck his 30th One-Day International century as India racked up 385/9 against New Zealand in the third and final ODI here today.

India beat New Zealand by 90 runs and Gill was named Man of the Series.

Gill (23), who had made 208 and 40* in the first two matches against New Zealand, aggregated 360 runs for the series, a world record for a bilateral series that he shares with Pakistan’s Babar Azam. Azam had racked up 360 runs in three ODIs against West Indies in 2016, hitting a century in all three games.

He ended up with 112 off only 78 balls today, reaching his 100 off the 72nd ball.

In all, the Fazilka-born Gill hit 13 fours and five sixes. He got to the three-figure mark when he struck the sixth ball of the 26th over for a four, three balls after Rohit had reached his own 100 in the same over with a single. Rohit’s 100, his first ODI century since January 2020, came off 83 balls. Rohit’s 30th ODI centuries places him at the third spot on the all-time list after Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (45).

