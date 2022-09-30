36th National Games: Gujarat’s Elavenil Valarivan shoots down gold even as 9 records fall in athletics

PTI

Gandhinagar, September 30

Gujarat’s ace shooter Elavenil Valarivan gave the hosts their fourth gold while Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, path-breaking fencer Bhavani Devi and wrestler Divya Kakaran, lived up to their top billing with yellow metals in their respective events in the 36th National Games here on Friday.

The athletics arena at IIT, Gandhinagar, however, was on fire, with as many as nine Games’ records falling during the course of the action-packed day.

Munita Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh), daughter of a construction labourer, and 17-year-old Parvej Khan (Services) were the stars of the day, with Munita setting the first record of this edition in the Women’s 20km walk. She clocked a commendable 1 hour 38 minutes 20 seconds.

Parvej Khan, then, did one better, breaking the highly-rated Bahadur Prasad’s 28-year-old Games record in the men’s 1500m to the delight of the fraternity. He slashed nearly two seconds off his personal best time to win the metric mile gold in 3:40.89.

2018 Asian Games decathlon champion Swapna Barman, competing in Madhya Pradesh colours here, claimed the women’s High Jump record with a clearance of 1.83m, while Praveen Chithravel (Tamil Nadu) made light of a depleted Triple Jump field to win gold with a Games record effort of 16.68m.

Damneet Singh (Punjab) in the men’s hammer throw and Kiran Baliyan (Uttar Pradesh) in women’s shot put also entered the record books. In the men’s 100m semifinals, Amlan Borgohain (Assam) also broke the National Games record, set at 10.45 seconds by Haryana’s Dharambir Singh in Thiruvananthapuram in 2015.

Amlan Borgohain, who has been in good form this season, stopped the clock at 10.28 seconds, two-hundredths of a second outside the National Record held by Amiya Kumar Mallick since 2016.

Gujarat had plenty to cheer though, with their Netball Men’s team adding a fifth medal after the Technical Committee awarded the bronze to them as well as their opponents, Delhi, following a tie in their bronze medal play-off.

Powered by Ankita Raina, Gujarat women’s team continued their march into the tennis final with an easy win over Karnataka. They will start favourites in the gold medal match against Maharashtra at the Riverside Sports Complex on Saturday.

The women’s tennis team also stayed on course to defend its gold medal, defeating Karnataka 2-0 in the semifinals at the Sabarmati Riverfront sports complex.

Among the favourites, Bhavani Devi (Tamil Nadu) completed a hat-trick of women’s Sabre individual gold medals. Having barely slept after flying in from her training base in France and having carried the Tamil Nadu flag in the athletes’ parade yesterday, she spent a productive day at the Mahatma Mandir, asserting her primacy as India’s best Sabre fencer.

Divya Kakaran (Uttar Pradesh) stopped a Haryana sweep of all six gold medals at stake on the opening of wrestling competition. She won the women’s 76kg class title, beating Haryana’s Reetika in the quarterfinals and Rohini Satya Shivani (Telangana) and Rani (Himachal Pradesh) with a measure of comfort.

Haryana men and Odisha women claimed the Rugby 7s gold medals, respectively, with victories over Maharashtra teams.

Haryana scored a golden double in Netball, their men’s team defeating Telangana 75-73 in a thriller that went to the wire and their women quelling Punjab’s challenge 53-49.

The women’s Kabaddi event will see an in-form Maharashtra square-up against Himachal Pradesh in the final on Saturday.

Both sides had a varied journey in the semi-final round with Maharashtra winning at a canter against Tamil Nadu while Himachal Pradesh had more than a few tense moments against Haryana.