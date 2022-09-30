 36th National Games: Gujarat’s Elavenil Valarivan shoots down gold even as 9 records fall in athletics : The Tribune India

36th National Games: Gujarat’s Elavenil Valarivan shoots down gold even as 9 records fall in athletics

UP’s Munita Prajapati, daughter of a construction labourer, and 17-year-old Parvej Khan (Services) stars of the day

36th National Games: Gujarat’s Elavenil Valarivan shoots down gold even as 9 records fall in athletics

File photo of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

PTI

Gandhinagar, September 30

Gujarat’s ace shooter Elavenil Valarivan gave the hosts their fourth gold while Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, path-breaking fencer Bhavani Devi and wrestler Divya Kakaran, lived up to their top billing with yellow metals in their respective events in the 36th National Games here on Friday.

The athletics arena at IIT, Gandhinagar, however, was on fire, with as many as nine Games’ records falling during the course of the action-packed day.

Munita Prajapati (Uttar Pradesh), daughter of a construction labourer, and 17-year-old Parvej Khan (Services) were the stars of the day, with Munita setting the first record of this edition in the Women’s 20km walk. She clocked a commendable 1 hour 38 minutes 20 seconds.

Parvej Khan, then, did one better, breaking the highly-rated Bahadur Prasad’s 28-year-old Games record in the men’s 1500m to the delight of the fraternity. He slashed nearly two seconds off his personal best time to win the metric mile gold in 3:40.89.

2018 Asian Games decathlon champion Swapna Barman, competing in Madhya Pradesh colours here, claimed the women’s High Jump record with a clearance of 1.83m, while Praveen Chithravel (Tamil Nadu) made light of a depleted Triple Jump field to win gold with a Games record effort of 16.68m.

Damneet Singh (Punjab) in the men’s hammer throw and Kiran Baliyan (Uttar Pradesh) in women’s shot put also entered the record books. In the men’s 100m semifinals, Amlan Borgohain (Assam) also broke the National Games record, set at 10.45 seconds by Haryana’s Dharambir Singh in Thiruvananthapuram in 2015.

Amlan Borgohain, who has been in good form this season, stopped the clock at 10.28 seconds, two-hundredths of a second outside the National Record held by Amiya Kumar Mallick since 2016.

Gujarat had plenty to cheer though, with their Netball Men’s team adding a fifth medal after the Technical Committee awarded the bronze to them as well as their opponents, Delhi, following a tie in their bronze medal play-off.

Powered by Ankita Raina, Gujarat women’s team continued their march into the tennis final with an easy win over Karnataka. They will start favourites in the gold medal match against Maharashtra at the Riverside Sports Complex on Saturday.

The women’s tennis team also stayed on course to defend its gold medal, defeating Karnataka 2-0 in the semifinals at the Sabarmati Riverfront sports complex.

Among the favourites, Bhavani Devi (Tamil Nadu) completed a hat-trick of women’s Sabre individual gold medals. Having barely slept after flying in from her training base in France and having carried the Tamil Nadu flag in the athletes’ parade yesterday, she spent a productive day at the Mahatma Mandir, asserting her primacy as India’s best Sabre fencer.

Divya Kakaran (Uttar Pradesh) stopped a Haryana sweep of all six gold medals at stake on the opening of wrestling competition. She won the women’s 76kg class title, beating Haryana’s Reetika in the quarterfinals and Rohini Satya Shivani (Telangana) and Rani (Himachal Pradesh) with a measure of comfort.

Haryana men and Odisha women claimed the Rugby 7s gold medals, respectively, with victories over Maharashtra teams.

Haryana scored a golden double in Netball, their men’s team defeating Telangana 75-73 in a thriller that went to the wire and their women quelling Punjab’s challenge 53-49.

The women’s Kabaddi event will see an in-form Maharashtra square-up against Himachal Pradesh in the final on Saturday.

Both sides had a varied journey in the semi-final round with Maharashtra winning at a canter against Tamil Nadu while Himachal Pradesh had more than a few tense moments against Haryana.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured after being ‘attacked’ at eatery in Mohali, rapper Honey Singh shares Instagram post

2
Haryana

In Haryana's textile city, 6 lakh workers plan to leave

3
Sports

Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

4
Delhi

‘Bomb threat’ on board Iranian plane over Indian airspace triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled from Punjab, Jodhpur

5
Nation

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Accused gangster Deepak Tinu gives Mansa cops the slip

7
Nation

No fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu

8
Diaspora

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

9
Pollywood

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

10
Nation

Drenched in rain, Rahul Gandhi says nothing can stop Bharat Jodo Yatra

Don't Miss

View All
Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets
J & K

Kashmiri apples make it to Gulf supermarkets

From singing on street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart
Entertainment

From singing in street bazaars of Tajikistan to joining 'Bigg Boss 16', Abdu Rozik's story of struggle will melt your heart

‘Me too’-accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 16’, netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director
Trending

'Me Too' accused Sajid Khan gets support from Shehnaaz Gill for Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 16', netizens lash out on Sana for her video message to the director

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25
Nation

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Sidhu Moosewala’s YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone
Entertainment

Sidhu Moosewala's YouTube account awarded diamond play button after crossing 1 crore subscribers, becomes 1st Punjabi singer to achieve milestone

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath Dham reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand
Nation

Watch: Terrifying video of avalanche behind Kedarnath temple reminds viewers of 2013 disaster in Uttarakhand

Dog owners in a fix after MC ban
Chandigarh

Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone is all smiles amid separation rumours with Ranveer Singh: Watch video

Top News

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Film crew shooting at Pakistan gurdwara with shoes on sparks outrage amongst Sikh community

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

Video goes viral on social media

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...


Cities

View All

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs

To inspect facelift ‘lapses’, central experts to visit Jallianwala Bagh

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Amritsar: Interstate drug cartel busted, heroin seized

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Bathinda farmers show scant regard to ban on cattle fairs

Singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh seeks prayers

Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him

Zirakpur underpass work tardy, set to skip October deadline

Work allotted, way paved for recarpeting of 34 stretches in Chandigarh

PGI to table agenda for nod to MBBS course

Notification soon on holy status for Mansa Devi area

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

In Gujarat, Kejriwal promises Rs 40/day for upkeep of cows

6-yr-old boy killed as ‘human sacrifice’ in Delhi; 2 arrested

No pollution certificate, no fuel from Oct 25

Road blockade triggers outrage on social media

Road blockade in Jalandhar triggers outrage on social media

Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Retd college teachers of Guru Nanak Dev University seek leave encashment benefits

6 nabbed with drugs

Double delight for Nawanshahr

Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for ~36.7L fraud

Ludhiana: Three couples among 16 travel agents booked for Rs 36.7L fraud

Performance audit reveals serious irregularities in solid waste management in Ludhiana

2 found infected with Covid in Ludhiana district

Swachh Survekshan 2022: Amritsar jumps up 2 spots, Ludhiana slips

Groups indulge in clash over apology to Punjabi singer G Khan at temple

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

PRTC employees lock gate of Patiala bus stand; commuters hassled

On hospital visit, drug smuggler Amrik Singh escapes from custody in Patiala

Swachh rankings: At 117, Patiala slips 59 spots

Nimrat Kaur shares a special connection with Patiala and she is here to strengthen that bond

Health Department to hold surprise check in Patiala district hospitals at night