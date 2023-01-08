3rd edition of Khelo India National Winter Games at Gulmarg next month

Srinagar, January 8
The ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district will host the third edition of Khelo India National Winter Games next month, officials said on Sunday.
The third edition of the Games will start from February 10 and culminate on February 14, they said.
This year, around 2,000 athletes from different parts of the country will converge in Gulmarg to compete in different sports.
They said the main attractions are snow shoe race, ice skating, ice hockey, skiing, nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering and ice stock.
In connection with the preparations for the event, secretary tourism, Sarmad Hafeez chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.
Addressing the officers during the meeting, Hafeez said the games will not only promote sports activities in Jammu and Kashmir, but will also go a long way in attracting the tourists, both domestic and foreign.
The secretary emphasized upon the government departments and private agencies to put in place all arrangements in advance for the successful conduct of event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Six Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) also administered ...
Himachal Pradesh government increases VAT on diesel; gets costlier by Rs 3
Diesel prices would increase from Rs 83 to Rs 86
North India in grip of severe cold wave; blinding layer of dense fog cripples road and rail movement
Minimum temperature at Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory plunge...
Urinating incident: Co-passenger says it was triggering to hear accused's father claim that incident did not happen
‘My anger was that nobody stood up to the responsibility and...
Air India peeing incident: Airline’s response should have been much swifter, says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran
‘We fell short of addressing this situation the way we shoul...