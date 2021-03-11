4-star Jesus extends City's lead for now

MANCHESTER, April 23

Four goals from Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus earned Manchester City a 5-1 win over relegation-threatened Watford today, a victory that moved Pep Guardiola’s side four points clear at the top of the Premier League standings.

With title rivals Liverpool not in action until Sunday against Everton, City were overwhelming favourites to put Watford to the sword at the Etihad Stadium, with a double from Jesus’ edging them 2-0 in front inside 24 minutes.

Watford then briefly threatened to make a game of it as French defender Hassane Kamara’s first goal in English football five minutes later brought the visitors to within one of City. However, a stunning strike from Spain international Rodri restored City’s two-goal advantage in the 34th minute before Jesus completed his first Premier League hat-trick early in the second half after converting from the penalty spot. Not done there, the 25-year-old tapped home his fourth in the 53rd minute.

United lose again

London: Erik ten Hag looks increasingly likely to be taking over a Manchester United team missing from the Champions League. Potentially a squad of superstars in disarray, too.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo making an emotional scoring return, United was beaten 3-1 at Arsenal and dropped six points off their rivals in the race for a top-four finish. — Agencies