4-team Intercontinental Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar

New Delhi: The third edition of the Hero Intercontinental Cup football tournament, which will have three other teams besides hosts India, will be held in Bhubaneswar between June 9 and 18. Lebanon, Mongolia and Vanuatu are the other three teams taking part in the tournament.

New Delhi

India face Kyrgyzstan in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

India today named a 23-member squad for the Women’s U-17 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Round 1 to be played in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic from April 24. India are in Group F which also has hosts Kyrgyz Republic and Myanmar.

Kozhikode

Jordan’s four-goal blitz propels NorthEast to semis

NorthEast United FC marched into the semifinals of the Super Cup after a commanding 6-3 victory over Churchill Brothers in their last Group D match today. Colombian striker Wilmar Jordan was the man behind NorthEast’s triumph, with four remarkable goals. In the first semifinal, Jamshedpur FC play Bengaluru FC on Friday. NorthEast will cross swords with Odisha FC on Saturday.

Melbourne

Warner retained in Australia’s squad for Ashes

Veteran opener David Warner has been retained in Australia’s squad for the start of the Ashes series in England and is still in the mix for the World Test Championship final against India.

New Delhi

India U-17 beat Atletico Madrid 4-1 in first friendly

The India U-17 team ran out 4-1 winners against Atletico Madrid U-17 in a friendly game in Madrid today. Bibiano Fernandes’ boys are on an exposure tour prior to the AFC U-17 Asian Championships in Thailand. The goals started coming in as early as the sixth minute. Agencies