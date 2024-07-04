400 m runner Deepanshi fails dope test, suspended by NADA

New Delhi, July 4
NADA has suspended India's top woman 400 m runner Deepanshi for flunking her dope test during the recent National Inter-State Championships, where she won a silver medal.
The 21-year-old Deepanshi had clocked a personal best time of 52.01 seconds to finish second behind Kiran Pahal (50.92) in the women's 400 m final in Panchkula on Friday.
The in-competition urine sample, which was taken on June 27 (either after heat race or semifinal), contained anabolic steroids.
"Yes, she has failed dope test conducted during the National Inter-State Championships and she has been provisionally suspended," a reliable source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
This was the first dope positive case from the National Inter-State Championships (June 27-30), which was the final qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.
Deepanshi does not train at national camp.
Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) declared policy (for the national relay team) has been to pick only campers because they can be kept under close watch by the national body.
The case of Deepanshi might have justified the policy as she was the third fastest woman quarter-miler of the country before her dope flunk.
The rising Haryana athlete was a national U20 champion in 2021 but her best finish at the senior level was the third position at the Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram in March last year.
At the National Inter-State, she clocked 53.87 in the heats and then 52.12 in semifinals before further improving her time to 52.01 in the final.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Victory parade of T20 World Cup-winning Indian team starts in Mumbai
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team arrived in New Delhi via a ...
Justice Sheel Nagu appointed Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court
He is currently a judge at the Madhya Pradesh high court
Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand chief minister
Governor CP Radhakrishnan administers the oath to Soren at R...
2 women among 6 sevadars arrested over Hathras stampede that killed 121 people
Police say preacher Surajpal alias Bhole Baba will be questi...
Amritpal Singh can meet family but won't be allowed to leave Delhi: Parole order for taking Lok Sabha oath
During his stay in the national capital, neither Singh nor h...