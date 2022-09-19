7-star Diksha finishes third

Deauville (France), Sept 18
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar shot a 7-under 64 in the final round to sign off at the third place, her best result of the season, at the Ladies Open de France here. The result also carried her to 45th spot in the Race to Costa del Sol standings on the Ladies European Tour. Diksha finished third behind Ines Laklalech and Meghan MacLaren, who were involved in a playoff, which was won by Laklalech.
“I’m very happy to see the direction that my game is heading in,” Diksha said. “Unfortunately, on the first day, I had six birdies but (also had) a number of bogeys, so I was thinking that I needed to cut down the bogeys,” added Diksha, who started the day at 4-under and in T-12 place .
“My dad (also her caddie) and I had very good teamwork today and finally my putts started to drop,” she added.
