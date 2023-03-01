8 boxers from Haryana for Women’s World Championships

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, February 28

In another reminder of Haryana’s dominance in boxing, eight of the 12 boxers who have been selected to represent the country in the Women’s World Championships hail from the state.

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Preeti Dahiya (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (60kg) and Nupur Sheoran (+81kg) are from Bhiwani district, Shashi Chopra (63kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) come from Hisar district, and Manisha Moun (57kg) hails from Kaithal district.

Nupur is carrying forward the legacy of her grandfather Captain (honorary) Hawa Singh, the legendary heavyweight boxer who won the Asian Games gold in 1966 and 1970. Nupur’s father Sanjay Sheoran, who also represented the country, said it was a matter of great pride that the third generation was going to represent the country in boxing. “It is a tough task to train my own daughter. But she has shown the temperament to excel. She is proud of the fact that she is carrying forward the legacy of her grandfather,” said Sheoran.

Reigning Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nitu and youth world champion Sakshi are from Dhanana village. Their coach, Jagdish Singh, said that the two boxers are extremely talented and have the potential to make it big at the international level.