99 problems: With T20 World Cup in focus, India look to fill gaps as they take on West Indies

PTI

Kolkata, February 15

Flush with exciting talent and focused on the T20 World Cup in exactly eight months’ time, the Rohit Sharma-led India would be aiming to get their combinations right when they take on West Indies in a three-match series beginning here tomorrow.

India were the pre-tournament favourites but made a shocking group stage exit in the last World Cup held in the UAE in October-November. The shambolic campaign exposed loopholes in the team combination and temperament, spoiling Virat Kohli’s swansong as the T20 skipper.

“We are trying to find those holes that are there in the squad and try and fill that gap,” Rohit said.

India will look to make amends and rebuild the side with a packed T20 calendar lined up ahead of the marquee event in Australia beginning October 16.

Rohit, under whom Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles, must sort out issues such as the opening blues, the middle-lower-order conundrum and also the bowling strategies.

And he will have a happy headache of plenty while trying to firm up the squad.

“The idea is to identify the players who are going to play the World Cup and give them the game time,” he said.

At the recent IPL auction, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan hit the jackpot by landing a Rs15.25 crore deal with Rohit’s franchise Mumbai Indians.

In fact, 10 players from the current squad landed massive deals and all eyes would be also on the likes of Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders Rs12.25 crore), Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore Rs10.75 crore) and Shardul Thakur (Delhi Capitals Rs10.75 crore).

“All these guys are very young and haven’t played a lot of cricket. We need to give them the assurance and the game time. Once we have that, then we can try out things. We’ve spoken to guys about what roles they will need to do during the World Cup. Mindset needs to be to bat or bowl in that fashion. The clarity has been given to them,” Rohit said. — Agencies

Kohli to play 100th Test in Mohali

New Delhi: The BCCI today announced a revised itinerary for the home series against Sri Lanka, beginning February 25, confirming that the T20I series will be played before the two Tests. Originally, the two-Test series was planned before the T20Is but the BCCI has made the change following a request from Sri Lanka Cricket. “Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23,” said the BCCI. Virat Kohli is expected to play his 100th Test in Mohali from March 4 to 8. The second Test will be played in Bengaluru from February 12 to 16 and will be a Day/Night affair. The first T20 will be played in Lucknow on February 25 before the teams travel to Dharamsala for second and third games on February 26 and 27.

#Cricket