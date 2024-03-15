 A classic Bollywood ending : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • A classic Bollywood ending

A classic Bollywood ending

Ranji Trophy: Mumbai get to No. 42 after beating Vidarbha by 169 runs in final

A classic Bollywood ending

Mumbai’s players celebrate with the championship trophy after ending the team’s eight-year barren run. PTI



PTI

Mumbai, March 14

Domestic heavyweights Mumbai ended their eight-year drought to lift a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy here today, beating a resolute Vidarbha by 169 runs on the fifth and final day of an engrossing summit clash.

Sun sets on Kulkarni’s career

The win also brought an end to the career of Mumbai and India seamer Dhawal Kulkarni, who retired after taking 281 wickets in 95 First-Class matches while having also played 12 ODIs and two T20Is for the country. Kulkarni said he has no complaints about not having a long career on the international stage. “What is gone is gone, I look at the future than what has happened in the past. I know I should have played more cricket for the Indian team,” Kulkarni said. The right-arm pacer said he would be available to take up any role which keeps him associated with the sport. “I have not thought about it much but cricket has given me so much that I want to give it back to cricket.” PTI

11

For the Ranji Trophy behemoths Mumbai, it was their 11th win in 13 finals at the Wankhede

It is important to keep growing, keep thinking about how we can get better as a team in all the formats. We want to repeat this in the coming years so our focus will be on that. — Ajinkya Rahane, Mumbai Captain

The fate of the final — Mumbai’s 48th in 90 years of the tournament’s history — here at the iconic Wankhede Stadium was sealed when the hosts set a 538-run target for the visiting team.

Vidarbha captain Akshay Wadkar (102) and the unheralded Harsh Dubey (65) kept Mumbai at bay for the entire first session on the last day after Vidarbha resumed on 248/5, needing another 290 runs to win.

The team was eventually bowled out for 368 in a contest that ebbed and flowed with Vidarbha frustrating the hosts for long periods of play on the last two days.

Wadkar led the fight for his side with his first century of the year, which also helped him cross the 600-run mark this season. Dubey brought up only the second fifty of his First-Class career.

Together, they forged the longest stand of the innings, consuming 255 balls in 194 minutes from Day 4, until a little after the resumption of the second session on the final day.

“When we spoke in the huddle and about partnerships, not for once did we say that we were out of the game. We were only thinking about pulling it off as batters together,” Wadkar said.

Wadkar fell shortly after play resumed — leg before off Tanush Kotian (4/95) — and once the stand was broken, it all ended in a jiffy for the visitors who have now lost the Ranji final for a third time after winning two titles.

Tushar Deshpande continued to employ the short ball to dismiss Dubey and Aditya Sarwate, who missed the majority of the game owing to a back spasm.

While Kotian cleaned up Yash Thakur (6) for his fourth wicket, Dhawal Kulkarni signed off from all forms of cricket with the final wicket of the game in the form of Umesh Yadav for a fairytale ending.

For a team which paid a heavy price for a poor first-innings score — 105 to concede a 119-run lead in response to Mumbai’s 224 — Vidarbha showed quite some resilience in the second innings.

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane praised Vidarbha for their gritty display before lifting the trophy. “I want to appreciate Vidarbha’s fight. Chasing 538, giving up is easy but they played really well,” he said.

The Mumbai team will receive an additional Rs 5 crore for its triumph after the state cricket association doubled the prize money today.

Brief scores: Mumbai: 224 & 418 vs Vidarbha: 105 & 368 in 134.4 overs (Wadkar 102, Nair 74, Taide 32, Mokhade 32; Kotian 4/95)

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Cricket #Mumbai #Ranji Trophy


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

AAP releases first list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 Cabinet ministers

2
Punjab

PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners

3
India

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers 'major injury', admitted to hospital

4
India

Election Commission releases electoral bond data; billionaire tycoons to lesser-known entities among buyers

5
Patiala

Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala

6
Punjab

'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal

7
India

SBI’s electoral bond data: See full list of top donors and recipients

8
Punjab

Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt

9
India

Central Government blocks 18 OTT platforms for publishing vulgar content

10
India

‘Position unchanged’: New Zealand after Canada protests remarks on Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Don't Miss

View All
Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

Top News

Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow

Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow

The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...

Electoral bonds case: Supreme Court tells its registrar (judicial) to ensure data filed by EC before it in sealed cover is scanned, digitised

Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it

A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...

CAA: Supreme Court to hear pleas for stay on implementation of Citizenship Amendment Rules

Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO, faces allegation of sexual assault

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault

The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’: Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Mann over private business remarks

‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’; Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for remarks on his private business

Sukhbir says have sent legal notice to Punjab CM over allega...


Cities

View All

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Two nabbed with three country-made weapons

Pak, Afghan Hindu-Sikh families find ray of hope after new CAA law

2 extortionists fire at goldsmith’s shop

High Court judge inspects Baba Bakala court

Drug trafficker held with 1 kg of heroin

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Hundreds throng kisan mela at KVK Bathinda

Purohit hits back at Mayor over free water

Banwari Lal Purohit hits back at Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor over free water

Sleep apnea cases rising in youth

Chandigarh to replace 100 diesel buses with electric ones

Chandigarh: BJP attacks AAP’s Ahluwalia, terms him as ‘Super Mayor’

Chandigarh Mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor launches project to boost water supply in Maloya

Heavy force deployed, traffic hit as farmers arrive for mahapanchayat

Heavy force deployed, traffic hit as farmers arrive for mahapanchayat

Kejri takes ED to court over excise case summons

Refugees protest near CM’s home, seek apology for ‘anti-CAA’ remarks

Teenager’s wild drive kills one, injures nine in Ghazipur market

CAA dangerous for country’s security: CM

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

AAP bets on Rinku again to retain Jalandhar LS seat

1 more accused nabbed in housing grant scam

Hoshiarpur ex-DHO Lakhbir joins SAD

Garbage mess in city unlikely to be resolved before Holi, panel formed

Cancer makes woman farmer switch to organic farming

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: Probe panel finds high organic load, metal concentration in wastewater

Man’s murder case cracked, police suspect ‘supari’ killing

Few visitors at PAU Kisan Mela this year

Pakhowal CHC nursing sister hangs self to death

Nawan Mohalla clash: Nine more suspects land in police dragnet

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Colleague assaulted, PRTC staff block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC Commissioner to seek expert advice to deal with traffic woes

Minister opens OTs at Rajindra Hospital

Lok Sabha Poll: Police launch drive to check illegal parking, encroachments