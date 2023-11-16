A David vs Goliath contest

KOLKATA, November 15

South Africa sense an opportunity to finally get rid of the choker’s tag but the onerous task entails getting the better of the most successful team in the history of 50-over World Cup, Australia, in tomorrow’s semifinal here.

Hurt by a combination of bad luck and nerves in the business end of the showpiece event, South Africa are pitted against a powerhouse who thrive in those big moments as Australia have demonstrated with five titles.

The Proteas need to be in control of their nerves to be in control of their destiny, and barring the batting meltdown against India, they have looked formidable finishing second in the group stage behind the hosts.

55 South Africa is the only team in world cricket that holds a positive win-loss record over Australia in men’s ODIs with 55 wins and 50 losses

There is plenty of firepower in their top-order and Australia got their fingers burnt when Quinton de Kock’s rapid hundred secured the Proteas’ comprehensive victory in a group match in Lucknow.

South Africa, who have never progressed beyond the last-four, are fretting over the availability of skipper Temba Bavuma, who is nursing a hamstring strain. “Obviously not 100%... I’m quite confident, but it’s not a unilateral decision that will be made,” Bavuma said today.

Should he miss the semifinals, Aiden Markram would lead the side, while Reeza Hendricks is likely to open alongside de Kock, who has smashed four hundreds in his final ODI tournament.

They have looked more comfortable setting targets than chasing one though, and they will expect more penetration from their bowlers against a resurgent Australia.

Regardless of how their group stage campaign ebbed and flowed, it came as no surprise when Australia hurled towards the knockout stages by stringing together seven wins in a row following that defeat by South Africa.

“I think what helps us is we’ve got a lot of guys that have been in this situation before, that have won the One-day World Cup, T20 World Cup, various other tournaments in big moments,” Australia captain Cummins said on the eve of their clash.

Travis Head’s return from a hand injury has rejuvenated their batting line-up, allowing others to play with more freedom. — Reuters

We’re not coming up against a Mickey Mouse team. Australia have a lot of experience and confidence in knockout games like this, so we’ve got to respect that. — Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain

#Australia