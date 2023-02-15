A day to remember for Amanjot's dad

Deepankar Sharda
Mohali, February 14
Bhupinder Singh had to close his shop a bit early on Monday evening to watch his daughter Amanjot Kaur in the WPL auction. The 51-year-old, who owns a carpentry shop at Balongi in Mohali, was too excited to work. “I was tense all day but as soon as Amanjot was picked by a team, I rushed to a sweets shop,” Bhupinder said.
Amanjot was picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 50 lakh. “When I asked her what she would do with the money, she just smiled,” Bhupinder said. “Her simplicity and dedication are the reasons for where she is now. There was a time when she had to wait for months to buy expensive kits due to my financial condition. However, she never complained and continued to train with whatever she had,” he added.
Last month, the 23-year-old all-rounder was named in the Indian team for the T20 tri-series in South Africa. She bagged the Player of the Match award in India’s opening match against South Africa. “She got interested in cricket by watching boys play ‘gully’ cricket. She would often dress like senior cricketers. Even in her free time, she would only watch old matches or some innings by Harmanpreet Kaur,” he said.
Her coach Nagesh Gupta said that initially Amanjot wanted to be a bowler.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir ‘Landa’
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...