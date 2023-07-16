A final for ages as Alcaraz faces Djoker

London, july 15

Novak Djokovic paid quite a compliment to Carlos Alcaraz. Before they’ll face each other in the Wimbledon final tomorrow, Djokovic was asked to size up Alcaraz — and he compared the kid to himself.

“He’s been incredibly successful in adapting to the surfaces and (to the) demands and challenges of opponents on a given day,” Djokovic said. “I see this as a great trait, as a great virtue. I see this as one of my biggest strengths throughout my career, that I was able to constantly develop, adapt and adjust my game, depending on the challenges, basically. That’s what he’s doing very early on in his career.”

And Alcaraz’s assessment of Djokovic? “He has no weakness. He’s a really complete guy, really complete player. He’s amazing. He does nothing wrong on the court,” Alcaraz said. “Physically he’s a beast. Mentally he’s a beast. Everything is unbelievable for him.”

The match-up on Centre Court at the All England Club to close the fortnight is absolutely the one both men expected. As did pretty much everyone else.

“He’s very motivated. He’s young. He’s hungry,” Djokovic observed. “I’m hungry, too, so let’s have a feast.”

It is a showdown pitting one of the greatest players ever — many consider him THE greatest — in Djokovic, who is 36, against a rising new star in Alcaraz, who is 20. — AP

