A Grand win for Djokovic

LONDON, July 14

Novak Djokovic barely got out of second gear as he swept past subdued Italian eighth seed Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, easing into a record 35th Grand Slam final with a whirlwind 6-3 6-4 7-6(4) victory under the Centre Court roof today.

Djokovic has turned the famous show court into his own personal fiefdom, having not lost there in 10 years, and the Serbian is one win away from a record-equalling eighth men’s title at the grasscourt Major to match Roger Federer’s mark.

Djokovic is eyeing a 24th Grand Slam title that would equal Margaret Court’s all-time record.

The 21-year-old Sinner was outclassed, falling flat on the big occasion and allowing Djokovic, 14 years his senior, to turn the screw at key moments in the contest.

He let breakpoints slip through his fingers, including two set points in the third, while Djokovic was clinical as usual, applying constant pressure on the Italian’s serve and pouncing on opportunities when they arose.

In the other semifinal, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz delivered the final the world wants to see with a brutal, and at times breathtaking, demolition job on unfortunate Russian Daniil Medvedev, roaring to a 6-3 6-3 6-3 victory. He is the third Spaniard to reach the Wimbledon men’s singles final after Manuel Santana and Rafa Nadal. — Reuters

‘Believer’ Jabeur ready for final

Trailblazing Tunisian Ons Jabeur stands on the verge of history with a maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon within her grasp but in Czech surprise package Marketa Vondrousova she faces a opponent who could tear up the script and prolong her wait. “I’m definitely getting closer to winning the Grand Slam I always wished for. I always believed,” Jabeur said. reuters

