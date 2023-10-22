A Klaasen apart: Batter Smashes 109 as South Africa thump England

MUMBAI, October 21

Heinrich Klaasen scored a 61-ball century as South Africa posted 399 and then bowled England out for 170 in 22 overs to claim a massive 229-run victory in their World Cup pool stage clash at the Wankhede Stadium here today.

399 South Africa recorded the highest total ever against England at a World Cup

Defending champions England have now lost three of their opening four games of their title defence and are in real danger of not making the semifinals as they slipped to a record England defeat in One-day internationals.

South Africa’s players celebrate the dismissal of England’s Dawid Malan. PTI

They won the toss and elected to field, but had no answer to South Africa’s power hitting as their bowlers toiled in stiflingly hot and humid conditions.

Klaasen finished with 109 from 67 balls and put on 151 in 76 deliveries for the sixth wicket with all-rounder Marco Jansen (75 not out from 42 balls), the highest run-rate in a 150-run stand in the history of the men’s World Cup.

England’s reply never got going as they slipped to 68/6 before a late rally from Mark Wood (43 not out) and Gus Atkinson (35) put on 70 for what proved to be the last wicket with Reece Topley not able to bat. “It was a fantastic all-round performance, we could not have asked for a bigger effort and to have the skills to top it off was very pleasing,” stand-in South Africa captain Aiden Markram said. “It was a great way to bounce back (from defeat to Netherlands).” South Africa were held in check in the opening overs, but when England seamer Reece Topley went off with an injured finger, the pressure was released.

Reeza Hendricks, in the side for ill captain Temba Bavuma, made an eye-catching 85 from 75 balls and put on 121 with Rassie van der Dussen (60 from 61 balls) for the second wicket. Aiden Markram added 42 while David Miller managed only five before Topley removed them. Klaasen and Jansen then went on the attack as South Africa scored 143 in the last 10 overs of the innings. — Reuters

Scoreboard

South Africa

Q de Kock c Buttler b Topley 4

R Hendricks b Rashid 85

R van der Dussen c Bairstow b Rashid 60

A Markram c Bairstow b Topley 42

H Klaasen b Atkinson 109

D Miller c Stokes b Topley 5

M Jansen not out 75

G Coetzee c sub b Atkinson 3

K Maharaj not out 1

Extras: (b 2, lb 3, nb 1, w 9) 15

Total: (7 wickets, 50 overs) 399

FOW: 1-4, 2-125, 3-164, 4-233,

5-243, 6-394, 7-398

Bowling O M R W

Reece Topley 8.5 0 88 3

David Willey 9 1 61 0

Joe Root 6.1 0 48 0

Gus Atkinson 9 0 60 2

Mark Wood 7 0 76 0

Adil Rashid 10 0 61 2

England

J Bairstow c van der Dussen b Ngidi 10

D Malan c de Kock b Jansen 6

J Root c Miller b Jansen 2

B Stokes c & b Rabada 5

H Brook lbw b Coetzee 17

J Buttler c de Kock b Coetzee 15

D Willey c Rabada b Ngidi 12

A Rashid c Hendricks b Coetzee 10

G Atkinson b Maharaj 35

M Wood not out 43

R Topley absent hurt -

Extras: (lb 9, nb 1, w 5) 15

Total: (all out, 22 overs) 170

FOW: 1-18, 2-23, 3-24, 4-38, 5-67,

6-68, 7-84, 8-100, 9-170

Bowling O M R W

Lungi Ngidi 5 1 26 2

Marco Jansen 5 0 35 2

Kagiso Rabada 6 1 38 1

Gerald Coetzee 4 0 35 3

Keshav Maharaj 2 0 27 1

