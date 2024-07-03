 A Major upset: Holder Marketa Vondrousova falls at first hurdle : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • A Major upset: Holder Marketa Vondrousova falls at first hurdle
Wimbledon

A Major upset: Holder Marketa Vondrousova falls at first hurdle

A Major upset: Holder Marketa Vondrousova falls at first hurdle

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro ousted Marketa Vondrousova 6-4 6-2. Reuters



LONDON, July 2

Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova was knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon today, the first female holder to fall at the opening hurdle since Steffi Graf 30 years ago.

Czech Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded woman to lift the title last year, earned a far less welcome accolade after a 4-6 2-6 defeat to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

1 With her straight-set loss, Marketa Vondrousova became the first defending champion of women’s Wimbledon to lose in the first round since 1994

Ranked world No. 83, Bouzas Maneiro had won only one tour-level match all year heading into Wimbledon, but secured her first win across all Grand Slams when she slapped a backhand down the line.

“It is one of the most important moments of my life,” the Spaniard smiled as she soaked up the cheers. “I’m just... I’m surprised with myself to be honest. “The atmosphere was so nice, so... elegant... it feels like I was at home, I don’t know why,” she added, explaining her lack of nerves on one of the sport’s greatest stages.

The 21-year-old from Galicia hit the ball cleanly throughout an unremarkable Centre Court clash, but only really needed to keep it in play as errors flew from champion Vondrousova’s racquet with alarming regularity.

No worries for Djokovic

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic eased concerns about his knee with a clinical performance to dismantle Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva 6-1 6-2 6-2 and reach the second round.

Playing with a support on his right leg following a minor operation less than four weeks ago after a meniscus tear ended his French Open, the 37-year-old never faced a break point and needed a little less than two hours to prevail. — Reuters

Error-prone Nagal makes first-round exit

India’s Sumit Nagal committed 44 unforced errors as he made a first-round exit from the Wimbledon, going down in four sets to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia here. Making his maiden appearance in the men’s singles main draw, Nagal managed to take a set off the world No. 53 before conceding a 2-6 6-3 3-6 4-6 defeat on Monday. PTI

DAY 2: HIGHLIGHTS

RYBAKINA ‘CRUSES’

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina had little trouble in beating Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, sealing a 6-3 6-1 victory.

SWIATEK MARCHES ON

Top seed Iga Swiatek began her quest for a maiden Wimbledon crown with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Sofia Kenin. Fifth seed Jessica Pegula made light work of Ashlyn Krueger 6-2 6-0 to advance to Rd 2.

No singles for Murray

Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray pulled out of the singles competition but will play doubles alongside his brother Jamie in what will be his farewell appearance at the Grand Slam.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #Grand Slam Tournament #London #Tennis #Wimbledon


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

2
Jalandhar

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

3
Punjab

Punjab Govt sends application to Lok Sabha Speaker for grant of parole to Amritpal Singh for oath-taking

4
India

116 dead in stampede at religious congregation in UP's Hathras

5
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

6
Chandigarh

July rains bring relief for Punjab, Chandigarh as India sees warmest June in 123 years

7
India

PM Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, asserts mandate is for stability, continuity

8
Punjab

Blaming Punjab farmers for Delhi’s air pollution unfair: NGT member Justice Sudhir Agarwal

9
India

Selective expunction defies logic, expunged remarks be restored: Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

10
Himachal

Lonavala-type family drowning averted in Himachal’s Kangra as 5 Uttar Pradesh tourists rescued from gushing waters

Don't Miss

View All
Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo
Trending

‘I refuse to bow down’: Hina Khan diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, shares emotional video from her 1st chemo

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer
J & K

Kashmir sees a surge in tourists from Punjab this summer

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath
J & K

Jaipur’s double amputee on his 12th journey to Amarnath shrine

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign
Features

Ranjit Singh's world: An exhibition in London traces his reign

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket
Haryana

Haryana’s Shafali Verma scores fastest double century in women Test cricket

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory
Sports

Turning doubters into believers, India a win away from T20 glory

Top News

‘We did not find Baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today

‘We did not find baba ji’: Cops at Godman's ashram; CM Adityanath likely to visit Hathras today

Hathras stampede death toll rises to 121, number of injured ...

Modi hurls balak buddhi barb at Rahul, terms Congress parasite

PM Narendra Modi hurls 'balak buddhi' barb at Rahul Gandhi, terms Congress parasite

Says it eats into the votes of its allies to stay politicall...

116 killed in stampede at UP’s Hathras as disciples vie for their guru’s glimpse

116 killed in stampede at UP’s Hathras as disciples vie for their guru’s glimpse

Defies logic: Rahul on expunged remarks

Defies logic: Rahul Gandhi on expunged remarks

Be unbiased, restore speech, he urges Speaker Birla

Punjab sends plea for Amritpal’s oath to Birla

Punjab sends plea for Amritpal Singh’s oath to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Give him chance to prove himself: Khadoor Sahib voters


Cities

View All

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Theft at Aam Aadmi Clinic in Muradpur

Delay in release of salary grants for non-government colleges draws flak

Gurjeet Singh Aujla meets Naidu, requests to start direct flights from Amritsar to Nanded, Guwahati, Dharamsala

Rainwater recharge wells built along BRTS lane lying defunct in Amritsar

Amritsar: Once in high demand, price of oxygen cylinders pinches consumers, unit owners

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Chandigarh forms committee to decide relief in dog bite cases, mishaps involving strays

Slain drug officer Neha’s parents booked by Chandigarh police for forgery, cheating

‘Serial molester’ in Chandigarh police net

Rain effect: Uprooted tree falls on 3 houses at PGI, two roads cave in

In Mohali, roads waterlogged, sewers overflow, drains choke

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

Govt ‘dismantling’ women’s panel, Maliwal writes to CM

BJP: Kejriwal govt insensitive towards women

Hold NEET-UG exam again for all candidates: Student outfits

Atishi declares L-G’s order on development panel null & void

Residents voice anger as infrastructure failure leads to severe flooding in Capital

Jakhar, Channi ask Mann to reply on Angural’s allegations

Jakhar, Channi ask Mann to reply on Angural’s allegations

Interstate gangs involved in smuggling of drugs busted

‘Was not a party to it’: Hours after joining AAP, Surjit Kaur is back in SAD

Jalandhar West bypoll: SAD... AAP... SAD — All in a day

Assistant professors, librarians stage sit-in

FIR registration dips as cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

FIR registration dips as Ludhiana cops try to adapt to new criminal laws

Dengue cases reach 25 in Ludhiana district

Complete pending works at international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana by July 31: DC

Ludhiana: Nepalese workers fill void left by UP, Bihar migrants

Ludhiana ASI booked for taking Rs 2.70 lakh bribe

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

BJP sees red over Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Lok Sabha

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Placement drive held in Patiala

Woman dies of electrocution