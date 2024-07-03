A Major upset: Holder Marketa Vondrousova falls at first hurdle

LONDON, July 2

Defending champion Marketa Vondrousova was knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon today, the first female holder to fall at the opening hurdle since Steffi Graf 30 years ago.

Czech Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded woman to lift the title last year, earned a far less welcome accolade after a 4-6 2-6 defeat to Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

1 With her straight-set loss, Marketa Vondrousova became the first defending champion of women’s Wimbledon to lose in the first round since 1994

Ranked world No. 83, Bouzas Maneiro had won only one tour-level match all year heading into Wimbledon, but secured her first win across all Grand Slams when she slapped a backhand down the line.

“It is one of the most important moments of my life,” the Spaniard smiled as she soaked up the cheers. “I’m just... I’m surprised with myself to be honest. “The atmosphere was so nice, so... elegant... it feels like I was at home, I don’t know why,” she added, explaining her lack of nerves on one of the sport’s greatest stages.

The 21-year-old from Galicia hit the ball cleanly throughout an unremarkable Centre Court clash, but only really needed to keep it in play as errors flew from champion Vondrousova’s racquet with alarming regularity.

No worries for Djokovic

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic eased concerns about his knee with a clinical performance to dismantle Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva 6-1 6-2 6-2 and reach the second round.

Playing with a support on his right leg following a minor operation less than four weeks ago after a meniscus tear ended his French Open, the 37-year-old never faced a break point and needed a little less than two hours to prevail. — Reuters

Error-prone Nagal makes first-round exit

India’s Sumit Nagal committed 44 unforced errors as he made a first-round exit from the Wimbledon, going down in four sets to Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia here. Making his maiden appearance in the men’s singles main draw, Nagal managed to take a set off the world No. 53 before conceding a 2-6 6-3 3-6 4-6 defeat on Monday. PTI

DAY 2: HIGHLIGHTS

RYBAKINA ‘CRUSES’

Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina had little trouble in beating Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse, sealing a 6-3 6-1 victory.

SWIATEK MARCHES ON

Top seed Iga Swiatek began her quest for a maiden Wimbledon crown with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Sofia Kenin. Fifth seed Jessica Pegula made light work of Ashlyn Krueger 6-2 6-0 to advance to Rd 2.

No singles for Murray

Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray pulled out of the singles competition but will play doubles alongside his brother Jamie in what will be his farewell appearance at the Grand Slam.

