A new house for Renuka, but mum will keep old job

Subhash Rajta
Shimla, February 14
The family of pace bowler Renuka Singh Thakur, following the WPL auction in their village in Himachal Pradesh’s Rohru district, were overjoyed when they heard that she had been picked up for Rs 1.5 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Renuka’s mother Sunita — who shouldered the responsibility of providing for the family after her husband, Kehar Singh, passed away — was very happy about her daughter’s latest claim to fame.
Sunita says she never thought that they’d ever have this kind of money. “She plans to buy a house, maybe in Chandigarh. We have not seen so much money in life, so we would put it to good use,” Sunita said on the phone from Parsa village in Rohru.
“She is very caring, puts money in my account for household expenditures, she bears all expense of the house,” added Sunita, who plans to hold on to her Class IV job with the state government. “It’s this job that helped me raise and educate my children and become successful,” said Sunita. “I won’t leave it, no matter how successful Renuka becomes.”
Renuka, who is in South Africa for the Women’s T20 World Cup, spoke to her mother about her surprise at getting a big fee for WPL. “I spoke to her yesterday soon after the auction,” said Sunita. “She was delighted. She said ‘I’ve got such a huge amount, I never thought I would get so much!’ She was celebrating with the whole team, everyone was happy for her.”
