A Sharath Kamal wins 10th national table tennis title

Star paddler A Sharath Kamal secured his 10th national title with a thrilling 4-3 win over G Sathiyan in the men’s singles summit clash at the 83rd Senior National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships. In the women's singles final, Sreeja Akula beat Mouma Das 4-1 to win her maiden national crown.
I-League: Arrows upset injury-riddled Real Kashmir
Indian Arrows stunned an injury-riddled Real Kashmir 2-1, scoring more than one goal for the first time this season in their relegation playoffs round fixture of the I-League here today.
Rahi Sarnobat wins women’s 25m pistol T4 trials
Reigning Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat won the women’s 25m pistol competition in the national selection trials at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range here today. Sarnobat shot 26 in the gold medal match to leave behind Haryana’s Vibhuti Bhatia, who settled for silver with 22 hits. Punjab’s Ruby Tomer won the bronze.
Karnataka enter semis of Santosh Trophy
Karnataka notched up an emphatic 4-0 win over Gujarat to set up a semifinal clash against Kerala in the 75th Santosh Trophy. Record 32-time champions Bengal will take on Manipur in the other semifinal on April 29.
Tarun wins gold as India secure 28 medals
Tarun Dhillon and Sukant Kadam clinched gold and silver medals, respectively, in SL4 class, while Tokyo Paralympics champion Pramod Bhagat bagged two bronze in SL3 as the Indian team secured 28 medals at the Brazil Para Badminton International in Sao Paulo. India clinched 8 gold, 7 silver and 13 bronze. — Agencies
