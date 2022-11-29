A slice from past keeps Germans in hunt for last-16

AL KHOR, November 28

Any job is easier when you use the right tools, and on Sunday a bruised Germany bounced off the World Cup ropes to come from behind in their Group E match with Spain to earn a priceless 1-1 draw and boost their chances of reaching the knockout phase.

An opening match defeat to Japan had hardly augured well for this clash in the Al Bayt Stadium.

Spain’s 6-0 rout of the Germans the last time they met added to the apprehension. And the grim backdrop of dissatisfied sponsors, and many Germans back home wishing their team had not even come to Qatar because of the host nation’s human rights record, could have done little to boost German morale.

But if this was a German team in crisis, you would never have known and they set about their task with plenty of huff and not inconsiderable puff. Much industry, though precious little art.

Having survived until half-time goalless, the inevitable began to loom when they fell behind to a 62nd minute Alvaro Morata flick.

Many in the arena expected Spain ease to the finish line as they stretched the Germans this way and that with incisive passing and tireless pressing.

But then, German coach Hansi Flick played his masterstroke.

Sweeping aside years of alternative and introspective German attacking strategies centred on an obsession with “false nines”, he threw on a real number nine, a target man in the most German of attacking moulds — right tool for the job.

Never mind that the 29-year-old Niclas Fullkrug had only made his Germany debut earlier this month in a friendly against Oman. With seven minutes left on the clock he smashed home a loose ball to revitalise the Germans and give them a point they thoroughly deserved. Who knew? If you want goals, turn to an old-fashioned centre forward. It had worked in all four of Germany’s World Cup titles. — Reuters

Injured Gavi misses practice

Melbourne: Teenager Gavi did not practice with Spain today, a day after the team’s draw with Germany at the World Cup. Gavi was nursing a minor injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. The 18-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 66th minute against Germany, shortly after Spain took a 1-0 lead. The injury was not expected to keep Gavi from being available in the final group match against Japan on Thursday. Spain need a draw to reach the last-16.