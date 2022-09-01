Venus Williams makes a quiet exit from US Open singles

New York, August 31

Venus Williams made a quiet exit from the US Open singles on Tuesday after losing 6-1 7-6(5) to Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck in front of a half empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The subdued scene was in stark contraast to what unfolded on Monday when a raucous star-studded crowd filled the world’s biggest tennis venue to cheer on her younger sibling Serena to a 6-3 6-3 win over Danka Kovinic in her Flushing Meadows opener and then celebrated the 23-times Grand Slam winner’s career.

Meanwhile, defending champion Emma Raducanu lost 6-3 6-3 to Alize Cornet. Naomi Osaka, unseeded this year, lost 7-6(5) 6-3 to Danielle Collins.

Nadal survives scares

Second seed Rafael Nadal faced a surprise test in his first appearance since winning the 2019 title, as he overcame 21-year-old Australian wildcard Rinky Hijikata 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-3 in the opening round.

“I started not that bad the first couple of games, but then I had some opportunities that I was not able to make,” Nadal said. — Reuters

Day 3: Highlights

Rybakina shocked

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was knocked out in straight sets by qualifier Clara Burel, going down 6-4 6-4.

Work cut short

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the second round after his Argentine opponent Sebastian Baez retired with an injury when he was down 7-5 7-5 2-0. Diego Schwartzman also advanced after American opponent Jack Sock retired with an injury while leading 6-3 7-5 0-6 0-1.

Victorious Azarenka

Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, a three-time US Open finalist, bounced back in the decider to clinch a 6-1 4-6 6-2 victory. Former champion Sloane Stephens fought back from a set down to beat Greet Minnen 1-6 6-3 6-3 at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Badosa keeps cool

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz had no problems dispatching Oscar Otte, who did not have a single break point opportunity in a 6-4 6-2 6-4 defeat. Women’s fourth seed Paula Badosa survived an early scare to beat Lesia Tsurenko 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3.