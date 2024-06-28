A Test for debutantes as women face SA

PTI

Chennai, June 27

The focus will be on young talent, especially the debutantes, when the Indian women’s cricket team squares off against South Africa in a one-off Test starting here tomorrow, a decade after the two teams last clashed in a five-day game.

With Test cricket not being a regular affair for women, as many as five in the Indian squad could get a debut in the longest format, after having established themselves and proved their mettle in the limited-overs circuit.

Also, with India coming off a 3-0 sweep in the ODI series, the momentum is surely with the hosts. The likes of Uma Chetry, Priya Punia, Saika Ishaque, Arundhati Reddy and Shabnam Shakil will be the ones to watch as they prepare for their Test debut.

The last time India competed in a red-ball match was December 2023, which was their first Test outing in two years. South Africa have played just one Test in two years, against Australia in Perth this February, which the latter won comprehensively. Even the South African side has five names in line for Test debuts. “Most of us don’t have any preparation in the format, since we don’t play domestic four-day cricket,” skipper Laura Wolvaardt said. — PTI

Chance to master home conditions: Harman

Keeping an eye on the Women’s ODI World Cup next year, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stressed the importance of using the sseries against South Africa to adapt to different home venues and capitalise on familiar conditions. “It’s a great opportunity to get used to various home conditions,” Harmanpreet said. “How the wickets behave and the combinations that we can use for the World Cup.”

