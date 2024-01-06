Aamer Jamal’s joy short-lived as Australia in control

Sydney, January 5

Fast bowler Aamer Jamal took six wickets to help Pakistan take a slender first-innings lead over Australia today before the home team’s bowlers regained the advantage in the third Test.

The Australians took seven wickets in the session before stumps on Day 3 to leave Pakistan facing the prospect of losing yet another Test match Down Under.

18 Aamer Jamal’s 18 wickets are the most for any rookie Pakistan bowler in a three-Test series

Jamal was instrumental in Australia losing their last four first-innings wickets for 10 runs to be all out for 299, trailing Pakistan by 14 runs.

It was the first time since December 2020 Australia had been behind in a home Test match ahead of the second innings.

But then, the Australian bowlers took over. Josh Hazlewood snared four wickets and Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Travis Head took one each as Pakistan slumped to 68/7 at stumps, an overall lead of 82. Pakistan’s last Test match win in Australia was in 1995, at the SCG.

After almost an early domination by the batters, the afternoon belonged to the bowling attacks.

Aamer finished with figures of six for 69, his second six-wicket haul in just three Tests. His 18 wickets are the most for any rookie Pakistan bowler in a three-Test series.

Only minutes after the tea interval, Aamer dismissed Australia’s last recognised batter Mitchell Marsh, who chipped the ball straight to mid-off on 54 and was caught by Shan Masood.

Brief scores: Pakistan: 313 and 68/7 (Ayub 33, Babar 23; Hazlewood 4/9); Australia: 299 (Labuschagne 60, Marsh 54; Jamal 6/69). — AP

#Australia #Pakistan