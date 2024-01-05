Aamir Jamal stars for Pakistan before Australia’s bowlers strike back in 3rd Test

AP

Sydney, January 5

Fast bowler Aamir Jamal took six wickets to help Pakistan take a slender first-innings lead over Australia on Friday before the home team’s bowlers regained the advantage in the third Test.

The Australians took seven wickets in the session before stumps on Day 3 to leave Pakistan facing the prospect of losing yet another Test match down under.

Jamal was instrumental in Australia losing its last four first-innings wickets for 10 runs to be all out for 299, trailing Pakistan by 14 runs.

It was the first time since December 2020 that Australia had been behind in a home Test match ahead of the second innings.

But then, the Australian bowlers took over. Josh Hazlewood snared four wickets and Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Travis Head took one wicket each as Pakistan slumped to 68 for seven at stumps, an overall lead of 82. Pakistan’s last Test match win in Australia was in 1995, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After almost an early domination by the batters, the afternoon belonged to the bowling attacks.

Aamir finished with figures of six for 69, his second six-wicket haul in just three Tests. His 18 wickets are the most for any rookie Pakistan bowler in a three-Test series.

Only minutes after the tea interval, Aamir dismissed Australia’s last recognized batter Mitchell Marsh, who chipped the ball straight to mid-off on 54 and was caught by Shan Masood.

Aamir, who picked up the wickets of Usman Khawaja (47) and Travis Head (10) in earlier spells, then dismissed Australia skipper Pat Cummins (lbw) for a second-ball duck in his 21st over. He removed Lyon (5) and Hazlewood (0) in his next over to finish off the innings.

“I’m over the moon,” Aamir told Fox Cricket after Australia’s innings ended. “I’m feeling proud to be representing my country at such a level and performing for them. This is a wonderful achievement for me.”

“I just back myself every time. If I’ve been conceding runs, I still back myself because when you try to get some wickets you get boundaries as well.” Aamir has also been a star at the crease. Batting at number nine in the first innings, he made 82 to frustrate the Australians on Day 1.

He’ll be batting on Saturday as Pakistan tries to set a decent target for Australia and avoid a series sweep.

Meanwhile, Australia opener David Warner, who was dismissed for 34 in the first innings in his final Test, revealed that his lost “baggy green” Test caps had been recovered.

