‘Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai’: Irfan Pathan gives befitting reply to Pakistan PM’s cheeky dig at Indian team

ANI

New Delhi, November 13

Irfan Pathan, a former all-rounder for India, gave a befitting response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's tweet following India's 10-wicket loss to England in the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final.

Replying to the tweet of Sharif, Pathan suggested that there is a massive difference between the two countries. He said while India is happy and content in its happiness; Pakistan derives happiness from the suffering of others, and that is the reason the Pakistan PM is not focused on the betterment of his own country.

"Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai," wrote the World-Cup winning all-rounder.

Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 12, 2022

A tweet from Sharif garnered attention on the micro-blogging website following England's win over India.

"So, this Sunday, it's: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup," the Pakistan PM wrote on November 10 after the T20 World Cup final lineup was confirmed.

While India suffered a crushing 10-wicket loss against England, Pakistan were able to oust New Zealand in the first semi-final, ensuring them a place in the finals.

England will lock horns with Pakistan on Sunday and both teams will look forward to capturing their second title.

