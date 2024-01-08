AB blames T20 cricket for short India-SA series

PTI

Durban, January 7

Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers is annoyed that India and South Africa played only two Test matches in the just-concluded series and blamed the proliferation of T20 leagues across the world for the situation.

“I am not happy that there is not a third Test. You have to blame the T20 cricket going around the world,” he said. “I do not know whom to blame, but I sense something is wrong. If you want to see which is the best Test team in the world, something has to change,” he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket