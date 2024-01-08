AB blames T20 cricket for short India-SA series

Durban, January 7
Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers is annoyed that India and South Africa played only two Test matches in the just-concluded series and blamed the proliferation of T20 leagues across the world for the situation.
“I am not happy that there is not a third Test. You have to blame the T20 cricket going around the world,” he said. “I do not know whom to blame, but I sense something is wrong. If you want to see which is the best Test team in the world, something has to change,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi: ‘Citizen first, dignity first, justice first’ spirit of 3 new laws
Modi says instead of ‘danda’, police now need to work with ‘...
We’re seeking broad, inclusive mandate in Lok Sabha polls: BJP chief JP Nadda
BJP chief leaves the door ajar for alliance in Punjab
INDI Alliance opportunistic grouping, no challenge for BJP: JP Nadda
Jagat Prakash Nadda, national president, Bharatiya janata pa...
138 Pong Dam oustees fail to get land transferred in their name
Kangra settlement office rejects 100 claims