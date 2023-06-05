Abhinav, Gautami win mixed gold

PTI

Suhl (Germany), June 4

Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw combined well to claim the gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the ISSF Junior World Cup here today.

The Indians beat Oceanne Muller and Romain Aufrere of France 17-7 in the final.

The other Indian pair in the event, Swati Chowdhury and Saalim, finished seventh in qualification with a score of 624.3. Gautami and Abhinav were second in qualification with a score of 628.3.

2nd medal for Sainyam

In the 10m air pistol mixed team competition, Sainyam, fresh from her gold medal-winning feat in the individual event on Saturday, paired up with Abhinav Choudhary to win silver. The duo finished four points behind gold medallists Juri Kim and Kanghyn Kim, who shot 16.

Suruchi Inder Singh and Shubham Bisla bagged the bronze medal after beating Nigina Saidkulova and Mukhammad Kamalov of Uzbekistan 16-14.