Ace card Paul turns TN's fortunes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 29

Pradosh Ranjan Paul scored his maiden First-Class century to put Tamil Nadu in the driver’s seat in their Ranji Trophy Group B match against Delhi here today.

A top-order batter in Tamil Nadu’s age-group teams, Pradosh came in at No. 7 and changed the complexion of the match with his 124. The 22-year-old hit 16 fours in his 212-ball innings, striking up a 103-run partnership with Vijay Shankar (52) and an 88-run stand with Aswin Crist (32) to help his team take a lead of 124 runs.

At the end of the day’s play, Delhi were 28/1, having lost Anuj Rawat (14) after the opener who was castled by Washington Sundar.

Interestingly, Pradosh had made his Ranji Trophy debut against Delhi in 2019, when he scored 78. “It is a special moment for me as I made my debut four years back but I did not get to play more matches. This innings means a lot to me as I expected it to happen sooner,” said Pradosh, who is playing only his sixth First-Class match.

“Our plan was to bat till tea. With the light fading, we wanted to put Delhi under pressure,” he added.

Brief scores: Delhi 303 & 28/1 (Sundar 1/3);

Tamil Nadu 427/8 decl (Pradosh 124, Indrajith 71; Rana 3/121)

Bad pitch woes

After being forced to play their ongoing home game against Madhya Pradesh in Indore, Railways will have to play their next two home games in Surat. Railways will play Jammu & Kashmir from January 3 and Tripura from January 10 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

After the pitch at Railways’ home venue, the Karnail Singh Stadium here, was deemed “dangerous” by match referee Youraj Singh following their match against Punjab, the Railways-Madhya Pradesh match was shifted to the Holkar Stadium. After the latest development, the team feels it is being unnecessarily targeted for BCCI’s neutral curator’s failure to understand the local conditions.

“Railways continue to get blamed for things as we do not have a voice in the BCCI. We have no vote and so we will suffer,” said a source with the team.

It is understood that in his report, BCCI’s neutral curator Tapash Chaterjee has said that a lot of work is needed to repair the pitch. A former BCCI curator, who wished to stay anonymous, said that the neutral curators should take advice from the local curators.