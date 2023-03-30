Acid test awaits Lucknow Super Giants' KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been a powerhouse performer in the IPL but his leadership abilities will be put to test as Lucknow Super Giants would like to go one better than their playoff finish in the last edition.

Marcus Stoinis

LSG have bolstered their side this year by adding West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran after a bid of Rs 16 crore at the auctions. Pooran’s addition adds more to the flexibility in picking their wicketkeeper, with South Africa’s Quinton de Kock being the primary option.

The biggest area of strength is the list of all-rounders on the LSG roster. Along with India’s Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, they also have Australians Marcus Stoinis and Daniel Sams, and West Indians Kyle Mayers and Romario Shepherd. The spin department will have the likes of veteran India bowler Amit Mishra along with Ravi Bishnoi. — PTI

Squad

KL Rahul, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Naveen Ul Haq, Yudhvir Singh

Captain: KL Rahul

Coach: Andy Flower

Home Ground: Lucknow