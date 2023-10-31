ACT: Women pass Chinese test, win 2-1

Ranchi, October 30
India survived some anxious moments to avenge their Asian Games loss with a 2-1 win against China and continue their rampaging run at the women’s Asian Champions Trophy here today.
Deepika (15th minute) and Salima Tete (26th) sounded the board for the hosts, while Zhong Jiaqi scored in the 41st minute for China.
China had spoilt India’s bid to earn a direct qualification for the Paris Olympics after beating them in the semifinals of the Asian Games in Hangzhou last month.
In other results, Japan hammered Thailand 4-0, while Asian Games silver medallists South Korea were held to a 1-1 draw by Malaysia.
Colts in semifinals
Johor Bahru: Amandeep Lakra struck a hat-trick as the Indian junior men’s hockey team remained on course to defend its title, stunning New Zealand 6-2 to enter the semifinals of the Sultan of Johor Cup here today. Lakra (2nd, 7th, 35th minutes), Arun Sahani (12th, 53rd) and Poovanna Chandura Boby (52nd) got on the scoresheet for India.
