Ad hoc committee for wrestling, again

New Delhi, December 27

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formed an ad hoc committee to run the daily affairs of the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The decision comes days after the Sports Ministry summarily suspended the federation for violations of the WFI constitution as well as the Sports Code.

IOA president PT Usha has appointed a three-member committee headed by Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, who is an executive member of the IOA. The committee also includes hockey Olympian MM Somaya and former badminton player Manjusha Kanwar.

Interestingly, Bajwa was also the chairman of the last ad hoc body that was installed by the IOA in January when the Ministry suspended the federation amidst sexual harassment allegation laid out against the then president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“The IOA has recently become aware that the recently appointed President and officials of WFI have made arbitrary decisions in violation of their own constitutional provisions and against the principles of good governance espoused by IOC and further without following due process overturned the rulings of the IOA-appointed Ad hoc Committee,” Usha said in a letter.

After taking over, Bajwa said the committee will start working on holding the camps and national championships. “Since this is an Olympics year, we must start preparing. We will conduct all the age group championships soon,” Bajwa said.

