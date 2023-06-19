Aditi Ashok in hunt for another top-10 finish

PTI

Belmont (US), June 18

Aditi Ashok could not find her top game at the LPGA Classic but still did well enough to shoot an even-par 72 and stay on course for another positive result.

Aditi hit fewer greens in regulation, which meant fewer birdie opportunities.

After two bogey-free rounds, she had two birdies and two bogeys and was lying tied-13 with one more round to go. At 9-under, Aditi is six shots behind leader Amy Yang. The South Korean shot her third straight 5-under 67.

Mid-round stumble sees Diksha finish third

Brandenburg (Germany): Indian golfer Diksha Dagar produced a third top-10 finish in her last four starts as she finished tied-third in the German Masters here.

Diksha, who began the fourth round two shots behind the leaders, went into shared lead after eight holes.

However, she bogeyed three holes in a row. Diksha shot a 72 for a total of 11-under, three behind Cara Gainer (71) and Kristyna Napoleaova (71), who went into a play-off. Kristyna went on to win the title.

Among the other Indians, Avani Prashanth (70) finished T-39, while Vani Kapoor (70) was T-56th and Ridhima Dilawari (80) was 69th.