Aditi Ashok T-4 after 2nd round in Americas Open

Jersey City

Aditi Ashok carded an even-par 72 in a weather-hit second round to remain tied-fourth at the Americas Open on the LPGA tour. Aditi (67-72) is 5-under 139 for the tournament and trails the leaders by two shots.

Hamburg

Gandas struggles in Germany, misses cut

India’s Manu Gandas, who had a solid start in the first round, collapsed in the second with his worst round of the season to miss the cut at the European Open here. Gandas, who shot an even par 72 on the first day, went 14 shots worse on Round 2 for an 86 that saw him miss his eighth cut in 12 starts.

Paris

Nadal’s season all but over after hip surgery

Rafael Nadal’s injury-plagued season is all but over after the Spaniard underwent surgery on a hip muscle which will keep him out of action for an estimated five months, his representative said. The 14-time French Open champion has been out of action since January after hurting his hip flexor during the Australian Open.

Paris

Messi to leave PSG at end of season, club confirms

Lionel Messi will leave Paris St Germain at the end of season after two years at the Ligue 1 club, Paris St Germain said today. — Agencies