Aditi Ashok T-61 at PGA Championship

Springfield (USA), June 23
India’s Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing 3-over 74 in the opening round to be tied-61 at the Women’s PGA Championship, the second of the five Majors for women.
Aditi, who has moved into the top-15 of the Race to CME Globe standings with a series of top-10 finishes this season, shot a 3-over 74 at the challenging Baltusrol’s par-71 Lower Course.
Only 16 players shot under-par rounds and another 16 got even-par scores. Leading the field was Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa who made a two-putt birdie on the final hole in fading daylight for a 66.
