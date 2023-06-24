Aditi Ashok T-61 at PGA Championship

PTI

Springfield (USA), June 23

India’s Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing 3-over 74 in the opening round to be tied-61 at the Women’s PGA Championship, the second of the five Majors for women.

Aditi, who has moved into the top-15 of the Race to CME Globe standings with a series of top-10 finishes this season, shot a 3-over 74 at the challenging Baltusrol’s par-71 Lower Course.

Only 16 players shot under-par rounds and another 16 got even-par scores. Leading the field was Lee-Anne Pace of South Africa who made a two-putt birdie on the final hole in fading daylight for a 66.