Aditi Ashok two shots behind leader, aims for second title

Rabat
India’s Aditi Ashok maintained her solid form with a 2-under 71 on the second day of the Lalla Meryem Cup to stay in contention for a second title in two weeks. With a 71, she moved to 6-under after two rounds at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam here. While Ashok moved into the final round, compatriot Diksha Dagar missed the cut after rounds of 81-77.
Muscat
Randhawa, Bhullar T-12th in International Series Oman
Veteran Jyoti Randhawa was the best-placed Indian at tied-12th alongside 10-time Asian Tour winner Gaganjeet Bhullar at the halfway stage of the $2 million International Series Oman here. Randhawa, who shot a 70 on the first day, added a 74 in the second round, while Bhullar has rounds of 72-72. They are now even-par for 36 holes and four shots behind leader Takumi Kanaya. Seven Indians made the cut, while three missed out.
Munich/London
Bayern open 3-point lead; Leicester hammer spurs
Bayern Munich powered to a 3-0 win over VfL Bochum today to move three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as they warmed up for next week’s Champions League Round of 16 match against Paris St Germain. In the EPL, Tottenham Hotspur were thrashed 4-1 by Leicester City. — Agencies
