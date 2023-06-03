Aditi cards 67, lies 2nd

PTI

Jersey City, June 2

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot a bogey-free 5-under 67 to lie second at the Americas Open here. Aditi was

two shots behind leader Lauren Hartlage (65).

Aditi recently finished second after a playoff loss in the LA Championship. “I don’t think you can ever go into an event thinking this is the one you are going to win because golf kind of humbles you sometimes,” Aditi said.

"But, yeah, I just know that if I play good four days, then I'll have a pretty good chance. I just focus on trying to play the best round of golf I can play on that day. Sometimes that's a 67, sometimes that's a 72," added Aditi, who has been on the LPGA tour since 2017.

Steady start for Gandas

Hamburg: Indian golfer Manu Gandas carded an even-par 72 that placed him at tied-26th at the European Open here. Gandas came into the DP World Tour because of the strategic alliance with India’s domestic PGTI Tour, which he topped last year. Gandas, the lone Indian in the field as Shubhankar Sharma took time off this week to practice for next month’s British Open, had three birdies against three bogeys.