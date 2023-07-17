Aditi climbs into top-10

Sylvania (US), July 16

India’s Aditi Ashok fired her second bogey-free round of the week, carding a 4-under 67 in the third round of the Dana Open on the LPGA Tour. Aditi, who already has four top-10 finishes this season, moved into tied-ninth with one more round to go. Aditi, whose first round of 66 was bogey-free, shot a 1-under 70 in the second and is now 10-under for 54 holes after on a long, rainy third day at Highland Meadows.

Aditi birdied the second, third, ninth and 17th. Just as in the first round, she found all 14 fairways and 16 of the 18 greens in regulation and needed 30 putts.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s Linn Grant came close to breaking the magic figure of 60. She was 9-under after 13 holes, but played the final five in even-par for a 9-under 62. Fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam is the lone LPGA Tour player to shoot a 59, achieved in 2001. Grant took her total to 18-under 195 to take a six-stroke lead.

Dagar makes cut with 74

London: India’s Diksha Dagar made a great recovery in the second half of her second round to manage a 1-over 74 and make the cut at the Aramco Team Series here. The 22-year-old was 8-over through seven holes. However, she recovered well to bring her total down to 6-over, ending the day at tied-43rd. World No. 2 Nelly Korda leads the way on 9-under after firing a round of 4-under 69.

Atwal lies 30th

Akron (US): Arjun Atwal carded a 1-over 71 in the third round of the Kaulig Companies Championship, the third Major for the Seniors in the year, to move to 5-over and tied-30th. Atwal birdied the third, eighth and 10th holes but dropped shots on the seventh, ninth, 12th and 18th.

McIlroy wins Scottish Open

North Berwick (Scotland): Rory McIlroy birdied the last two holes to win by one stroke at the Scottish Open. His final round of 2-under 66 marked his fourth straight round in the 60s at the final tune-up for next week’s Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Northern Ireland’s McIlroy capped an up-and-down round of six birdies and four bogeys with birdies at the par-3 17th and par-4 18th to finish at 15-under. Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre carded a 64 to get to 14-under. — Agencies