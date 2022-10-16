Aditi shoots 74, Tvesa 73 to make cut in New York

Dubai: India’s Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik made the cut comfortably at the Aramco Team Series New York as the conditions improved on the second day. Ashok carded a second successive 74. With 4-over 148, she was lying T-37. Malik shot a 73 after a 76 on the first day. At 5-over 149, she is lying T-44.

New Delhi

Sabita, Arjun win silver in Asian Youth Athletics C’ships

Teenager Sabita Toppo of Odisha won the silver medal in the girls 100m hurdles by clocking 14.17 seconds in the Asian Youth Athletics Championships at Kuwait City. In the boys javelin, Arjun won silver with a throw of 70.98 metres while Himanshu Mishra took bronze with 67.67m.

Sotogrande (Spain)

Another early exit for Shubhankar in Europe

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured another disappointing week, adding an ordinary 3-over 74 to his first- round 78 and missed the cut at the 2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters here.

San Diego

No. 1 Swiatek tops Gauff, advances to semifinals

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek cruised to a 6-0 6-3 victory over sixth-seeded Coco Gauff in the quarterfinal round at the WTA 500 San Diego Open. Jessica Pegula beat unseeded Madison Keys 6-4 7-5.

Kuwait City

India lose to Iraq in AFC U-20 Asian Cup qualifiers

The Indian team went down 2-4 to Iraq in its opening fixture of the AFC U-20 Championship Group H qualifiers here.

New Delhi

PKL: Jaipur Pink Panthers record hat-trick of victories

Rahul Chaudhari and Arjun Deshwal sizzled as Jaipur Pink Panthers put up a collective performance to outwit Gujarat Giants 25-18 in the Pro Kabaddi League. Agencies