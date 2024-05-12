Aditi shoots bogey-free round to make cut

Clifton (USA)

India’s Aditi Ashok shot a bogey-free round to make the cut comfortably after a tough first round at the Founders Cup. Aditi shot a 3-over 75 on the opening day with two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. However, she recovered superbly on the second day with three birdies for a 69, and at even-par for two rounds, she was tied-48th.

Seoul

Diksha hangs on, Pranavi at T-14 after wet second day

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar recovered from a rough first day while compatriots Pranavi Urs and Vani Kapoor managed to finish their second rounds at the Aramco Team Series Korea. Pranavi shot a 5-over 77 but was sure to make the cut as she was 2-over for 36 holes. She was tied-14th, down from overnight tied-second. Vani (77-74) was 7-over and tied-55th and on the cut line. Diksha, playing her 100th LET event, recovered from her first round 79 and was 1-under through 10 holes and provisionally placed at T-50.

Charlotte, (USA)

Theegala rises to tied-7th, Schauffele leads

Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala made a superb recovery to force his way into the top-10 at the Wells Fargo Championship. Theegala, who carded a 73 in the opening round, shot a 6-under 65 on Day 2 to rise to T-7 from T-49. Akshay Bhatia, whose 74 had him at T-60, also rose to T-44 with a second round of 1-under 70. Xander Schauffele maintained a firm grip on the event.

New Delhi

Ramit enters second round of squash World Championships

India’s Ramit Tandon made a fine start to his campaign in the World Squash Championships with a breezy win over USA’s Faraz Khan in Cairo. The world No. 36 Indian won 11-1 11-3 11-3 against the world No. 57 in just 13 minutes.

Paris

French President hopes Mbappe will play in Olympics

French President Emmanuel Macron said he hoped soccer star Kylian Mbappe would play in this year’s Paris Olympic Games. The France striker confirmed that he would leave PSG and he has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA