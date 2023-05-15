Aditi stays in contention

PTI

Clifton (USA), May 14

Aditi Ashok stayed in the frame despite a late double-bogey in the third round of the Founders Cup here. The Indian, who has been in the upper part of the leaderboard since Day 1, shot a 1-under 71 and moved to 8-under for three rounds.

She was tied-4th and four shots off the lead, which was held by her playing partner Minjee Lee. “Made a bunch of birdies. Just couldn’t save many of them,” Aditi said.

Aditi birdied the first, fourth, ninth, 12th and 14th and dropped shots on the sixth and eighth and a double-bogey on the par-4 16th.

Dagar finishes 37th

Evian-les-Bains (France): Diksha Dagar finished tied-37th at the Jabra Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour here today. Diksha, who ended a run of four missed cuts at the start of the season, seemed to be working her way back after rounds of 71-74-73. Sweden’s Linn Grant rallied on a dramatic final day to win the title by two shots.